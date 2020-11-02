Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 2nd:

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI): This disposable medical devices manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

Merit Medical Systems’ shares gained 17.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO): This recreational boat and yacht retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44% over the last 60 days.

MarineMax’s shares gained 13.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

NIC Inc. (EGOV): This digital government services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

NIC’s shares gained 12.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY): This footwear and apparel manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.4% over the last 60 days.

Rocky Brands’ shares gained 7.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

