Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 29th:

Communications Systems, Inc. (JCS): This company that manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications globally, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 93.8% over the last 60 days.

Communications Systems’ shares gained 60.4% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM): This medical device company that focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.

DexCom’s shares gained nearly 47% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Forterra, Inc. (FRTA): This company that that offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments,has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 76.2% over the last 60 days.

Forterra’s shares gained 32.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This company that that engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products through its stores,has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports’ shares gained 20.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

