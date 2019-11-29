Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 29th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 29th:
Communications Systems, Inc. (JCS): This company that manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications globally, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 93.8% over the last 60 days.
Communications Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
Communications Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Communications Systems, Inc. Quote
Communications Systems’ shares gained 60.4% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Communications Systems, Inc. Price
Communications Systems, Inc. price | Communications Systems, Inc. Quote
DexCom, Inc. (DXCM): This medical device company that focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.
DexCom, Inc. Price and Consensus
DexCom, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DexCom, Inc. Quote
DexCom’s shares gained nearly 47% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
DexCom, Inc. Price
DexCom, Inc. price | DexCom, Inc. Quote
Forterra, Inc. (FRTA): This company that that offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments,has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 76.2% over the last 60 days.
FORTERRA INC Price and Consensus
FORTERRA INC price-consensus-chart | FORTERRA INC Quote
Forterra’s shares gained 32.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
FORTERRA INC Price
FORTERRA INC price | FORTERRA INC Quote
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This company that that engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products through its stores,has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
Hibbett Sports’ shares gained 20.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price
Hibbett Sports, Inc. price | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q3 2019, while the S&P 500 gained +39.6%, five of our strategies returned +51.8%, +57.5%, +96.9%, +119.0%, and even +158.9%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q3 2019, while the S&P averaged +5.6% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.1% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Click to get this free report
Communications Systems, Inc. (JCS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): Free Stock Analysis Report
FORTERRA INC (FRTA): Free Stock Analysis Report
DexCom, Inc. (DXCM): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.