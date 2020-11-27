Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 27th:

Strattec Security Corporation (STRT): This automotive access control products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Strattec Security Corp’s shares gained 31.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI): This hotel and casino owner and operator has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Monarch Casino & Resort’s shares gained 22.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Gentherm Incorporated (THRM): This designer, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of thermal management technologies has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.3% over the last 60 days.

Gentherm’s shares gained 21.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO): This analytic, software, and data management products and services developer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.4% over the last 60 days.

Fair Isaac Corp’s shares gained 14.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

