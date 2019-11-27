Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 27th:

Albany InternationalCorp. (AIN): This developer and manufacturer of engineered components has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Albany International's shares gained 4.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

Amarin’s shares gained 23.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This retailer of lifestyle products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Buckle’s shares gained 27.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

