Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 26th:

Copart, Inc. (CPRT): This company that provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Copart, Inc. Price and Consensus

Copart, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Copart, Inc. Quote

Copart’s shares gained 7.1% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Copart, Inc. Price

Copart, Inc. price | Copart, Inc. Quote

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This shoe manufacturing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote

Hibbett Sports’ shares gained 20.2% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500 declined 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS): This commercial-stage biotherapeutics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.2% over the last 60 days.

Coherus BioSciences’ shares gained 14.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR): This company that provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Amkor Technology’s shares gained 12.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.