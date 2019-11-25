Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 25th:

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL): This issuer of fixed index and fixed rate annuities has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.8% over the last 60 days.

American Equity Investment's shares gained 17.8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

ACADIA’s shares gained 13.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

AGNC’s shares gained 4.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

