Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 22nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 22nd:
Garmin Ltd. (GRMN): This company that designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Garmin’s shares gained 12.2% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT): This company that designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.
Ultra Clean Holdings’ shares gained 33.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Amedisys, Inc. (AMED): This company provides healthcare services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Amedisys’ shares gained 16.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
DaVita Inc. (DVA): This company that provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
DaVita’s shares gained 21.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
