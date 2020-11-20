Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 20th:

AGCO Corporation (AGCO): This manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.5% over the last 60 days.

AGCO's shares gained 12.8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP): This bank holding company for BCB Community Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

BCB Bancorp's shares gained 21.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH): This integrated healthcare services and products company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Cardinal Health's shares gained 8.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI): This developer of networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.1% over the last 60 days.

Ubiquiti's shares gained 21.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

