Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 19th:

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OROVY): This investment holding company that provides container transport and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.8% over the last 60 days.

Orient Overseas’ shares gained 63.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA): This heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Motorcar Parts of America’s shares gained 22.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI): This developer of networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.1% over the last 60 days.

Ubiquiti’s shares gained 22.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Discover Financial Services (DFS): This direct banking and payment services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Discover Financial Services’ shares gained 16.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

