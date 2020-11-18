Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18th:
Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI): This diversified industrial company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.3% over the last 60 days.
Hillenbrand's shares gained 16.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR): This company that invests in multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Arbor Realty Trust's shares gained 13.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Regional Management Corp. (RM): This diversified consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.3% over the last 60 days.
Regional Management's shares gained 18.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
