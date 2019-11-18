Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18th:

Cohu, Inc. (COHU): This provider of semiconductor test and inspection handlers and other equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Cohu’s shares gained 31.9% over the last one month more than S&P 500’s rise of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND): This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Ascendis Pharma’s shares gained 13.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Aspen Group, Inc. (ASPU): This online provider of higher education services has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Aspen’s shares gained 19.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

