Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 17th:

Semler Scientific, Inc. (SMLR): This company that develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.7% over the last 60 days.

Semler Scientific’s shares gained 36.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT): This genetic testing services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Fulgent Genetics’ shares gained nearly 29% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR): This company that manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Charles & Colvard’s shares gained 15.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Regional Management Corp. (RM): This diversified consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.3% over the last 60 days.

Regional Management’s shares gained 15.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

