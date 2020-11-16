Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 16th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 16th:
Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI): This company that designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Capri Holdings’ shares gained 35.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
II-VI Incorporated (IIVI): This company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.1% over the last 60 days.
II-VI’s shares gained 27.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
General Motors Company (GM): This company that designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 83.2% over the last 60 days.
General Motors’ shares gained 26.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD): This technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.2% over the last 60 days.
The Trade Desk’s shares gained 22.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
