Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15th:

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU): This Internet search services providing company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.8% over the last 60 days.

Baidu’s shares gained 9.2% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL): This company that operates stores consisting of a restaurant with a gift shop has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s shares gained 4.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cohu, Inc. (COHU): This company that provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Cohu’s shares gained 35.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CRA International, Inc. (CRAI): This company that provides economic, financial, and management consulting services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

CRA International’s shares gained 21.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

