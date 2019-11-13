Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 13th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 13th:
Alkermes plc (ALKS): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.4% over the last 60 days.
Alkermes plc Price and Consensus
Alkermes plc price-consensus-chart | Alkermes plc Quote
Alkermes’ shares gained 11.3% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Alkermes plc Price
Alkermes plc price | Alkermes plc Quote
Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA): This company that develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.3% over the last 60 days.
Synaptics Incorporated Price and Consensus
Synaptics Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Synaptics Incorporated Quote
Synaptics’ shares gained nearly 49% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Synaptics Incorporated Price
Synaptics Incorporated price | Synaptics Incorporated Quote
Verso Corporation (VRS): This company that produces and sells coated papers in North America has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Verso Corporation Price and Consensus
Verso Corporation price-consensus-chart | Verso Corporation Quote
Verso’s shares gained 42.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Verso Corporation Price
Verso Corporation price | Verso Corporation Quote
Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT): This company that provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.2% over the last 60 days.
Fortinet, Inc. Price and Consensus
Fortinet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fortinet, Inc. Quote
Fortinet’s shares gained 26.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Fortinet, Inc. Price
Fortinet, Inc. price | Fortinet, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>
Click to get this free report
Verso Corporation (VRS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Alkermes plc (ALKS): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.