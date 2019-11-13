Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 13th:

Alkermes plc (ALKS): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.4% over the last 60 days.

Alkermes’ shares gained 11.3% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA): This company that develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.3% over the last 60 days.

Synaptics’ shares gained nearly 49% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Verso Corporation (VRS): This company that produces and sells coated papers in North America has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Verso’s shares gained 42.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT): This company that provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.2% over the last 60 days.

Fortinet’s shares gained 26.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

