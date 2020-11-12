Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 12th:

The Providence Service Corporation (PRSC): This healthcare services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.2% over the last 60 days.

The Providence Service Corp’s shares gained 36.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Semler Scientific, Inc. (SMLR): This developer, manufacturer, and marketer of proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.7% over the last 60 days.

Semler Scientific’s shares gained 28.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

General Motors Company (GM): This agribusiness and food company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 83.2% over the last 60 days.

General Motors’ shares gained 26.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG): This manufacturer and seller of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Harley-Davidson’s shares gained 22.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

