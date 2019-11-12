Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 12th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 12th:
Itron, Inc. (ITRI): This technology and service company that provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus
Itron, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Itron, Inc. Quote
Itron’s shares gained 5.8% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Itron, Inc. Price
Itron, Inc. price | Itron, Inc. Quote
ePlus, Inc. (PLUS): This company that provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology environment and supply chain processes has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
ePlus inc. Price and Consensus
ePlus inc. price-consensus-chart | ePlus inc. Quote
ePlus’ shares gained 17.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ePlus inc. Price
ePlus inc. price | ePlus inc. Quote
Guardant Health, Inc. (GH): This precision oncology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.7% over the last 60 days.
Guardant Health, Inc. Price and Consensus
Guardant Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guardant Health, Inc. Quote
Guardant Health’s shares gained 13.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Guardant Health, Inc. Price
Guardant Health, Inc. price | Guardant Health, Inc. Quote
Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GEN): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
Genesis Healthcare, Inc. Price and Consensus
Genesis Healthcare, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Genesis Healthcare, Inc. Quote
Genesis Healthcare’s shares gained 19.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Genesis Healthcare, Inc. Price
Genesis Healthcare, Inc. price | Genesis Healthcare, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>
Click to get this free report
ePlus inc. (PLUS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Itron, Inc. (ITRI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Guardant Health, Inc. (GH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GEN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.