Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 12th:

Itron, Inc. (ITRI): This technology and service company that provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Itron’s shares gained 5.8% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ePlus, Inc. (PLUS): This company that provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology environment and supply chain processes has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

ePlus’ shares gained 17.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Guardant Health, Inc. (GH): This precision oncology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.7% over the last 60 days.

Guardant Health’s shares gained 13.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GEN): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Genesis Healthcare’s shares gained 19.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

