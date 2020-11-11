Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11th:

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH): This bank holding company for Commerce Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.7% over the last 60 days.

Commerce Bancshares' shares gained 11% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Dana Incorporated (DAN): This provider of power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Dana's shares gained 5.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR): This company that invests in multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Arbor Realty Trust's shares gained 12.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

