Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11th:
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH): This bank holding company for Commerce Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.7% over the last 60 days.
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Commerce Bancshares' shares gained 11% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Price
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. price | Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Dana Incorporated (DAN): This provider of power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Dana Incorporated Price and Consensus
Dana Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Dana Incorporated Quote
Dana's shares gained 5.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Dana Incorporated Price
Dana Incorporated price | Dana Incorporated Quote
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR): This company that invests in multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Arbor Realty Trust Price and Consensus
Arbor Realty Trust price-consensus-chart | Arbor Realty Trust Quote
Arbor Realty Trust's shares gained 12.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Arbor Realty Trust Price
Arbor Realty Trust price | Arbor Realty Trust Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
