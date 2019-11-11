Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11th:
Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT): This genetic testing services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 80% over the last 60 days.
Fulgent Genetics’ shares gained 43.4% over the last one month more than S&P 500’s gain of 4.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA): This manufacturer of fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.
Luna Innovations’s shares gained 18.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
Intra-Cellular Therapies’ shares gained 23.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
