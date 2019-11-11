Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11th:

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT): This genetic testing services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 80% over the last 60 days.

FULGENT GENETIC Price and Consensus

FULGENT GENETIC price-consensus-chart | FULGENT GENETIC Quote

Fulgent Genetics’ shares gained 43.4% over the last one month more than S&P 500’s gain of 4.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

FULGENT GENETIC Price

FULGENT GENETIC price | FULGENT GENETIC Quote

Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA): This manufacturer of fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

Luna Innovations Incorporated Price and Consensus

Luna Innovations Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Luna Innovations Incorporated Quote

Luna Innovations’s shares gained 18.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Luna Innovations Incorporated Price

Luna Innovations Incorporated price | Luna Innovations Incorporated Quote

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Price and Consensus

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Quote

Intra-Cellular Therapies’ shares gained 23.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Price

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. price | Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.