Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 10th:

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT): This owner and operator of casual dining restaurants has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International's shares gained 5.8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Dana Incorporated (DAN): This power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Dana's shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (CTG): This provider of information and technology services has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.6% over the last 60 days.

Computer Task Group's shares gained 29.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Ford Motor Company (F): This designer and manufacturer of a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69% over the last 60 days.

Ford’s shares gained 13.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

