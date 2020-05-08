Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 8th:

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN): This company that is engaged inresearch, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Compugen Ltd Price and Consensus

Compugen Ltd price-consensus-chart | Compugen Ltd Quote

Compugen's shares gained 77.9% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Compugen Ltd Price

Compugen Ltd price | Compugen Ltd Quote

Chegg, Inc. (CHGG): This operator of direct-to-student learning platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Chegg Inc Price and Consensus

Chegg Inc price-consensus-chart | Chegg Inc Quote

Chegg’s shares gained more than 76.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Chegg Inc Price

Chegg Inc price | Chegg Inc Quote

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK): This molecular diagnostics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.2% over the last 60 days.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc Price and Consensus

GenMark Diagnostics Inc price-consensus-chart | GenMark Diagnostics Inc Quote

GenMark's shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc Price

GenMark Diagnostics Inc price | GenMark Diagnostics Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.