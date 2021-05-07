Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 7th:

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI): This bank holding company for Customers Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.9% over the last 60 days.

Customers Bancorp, Inc Price and Consensus

Customers Bancorp, Inc price-consensus-chart | Customers Bancorp, Inc Quote

Customers Bancorp’s shares gained 13% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Customers Bancorp, Inc Price

Customers Bancorp, Inc price | Customers Bancorp, Inc Quote

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR): This private equity and real estate investment firm has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price and Consensus

KKR & Co. Inc. price-consensus-chart | KKR & Co. Inc. Quote

KKR’s shares gained nearly 13% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price

KKR & Co. Inc. price | KKR & Co. Inc. Quote

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG): This oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.4% over the last 60 days.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Diamondback Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Diamondback Energy, Inc. Quote

Diamondback Energy’s shares gained 7.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Price

Diamondback Energy, Inc. price | Diamondback Energy, Inc. Quote

LCI Industries (LCII): This supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

LCI Industries Price and Consensus

LCI Industries price-consensus-chart | LCI Industries Quote

LCI’s shares gained 7.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

LCI Industries Price

LCI Industries price | LCI Industries Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.

Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.

Click here to download this report FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



LCI Industries (LCII): Free Stock Analysis Report



KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Customers Bancorp, Inc (CUBI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.