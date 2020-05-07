Markets

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 7th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 7th:

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK): This molecular diagnostics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.2% over the last 60 days.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc Price and Consensus

GenMark Diagnostics Inc Price and Consensus

GenMark Diagnostics Inc price-consensus-chart | GenMark Diagnostics Inc Quote

GenMark's shares gained more than 100% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 8.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc Price

GenMark Diagnostics Inc Price

GenMark Diagnostics Inc price | GenMark Diagnostics Inc Quote

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX): This operator of an electronic trading platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

MarketAxess Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

MarketAxess Holdings Inc price-consensus-chart | MarketAxess Holdings Inc Quote

MarketAxess’ shares gained more than 21.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc Price

MarketAxess Holdings Inc Price

MarketAxess Holdings Inc price | MarketAxess Holdings Inc Quote

The Clorox Company (CLX): This manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

The Clorox Company Price and Consensus

The Clorox Company Price and Consensus

The Clorox Company price-consensus-chart | The Clorox Company Quote

Clorox’s shares gained 11.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

The Clorox Company Price

The Clorox Company Price

The Clorox Company price | The Clorox Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>


Click to get this free report

MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX): Free Stock Analysis Report

GenMark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK): Free Stock Analysis Report

The Clorox Company (CLX): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular