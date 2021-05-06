Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 6th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 6th:
Avient Corporation (AVNT): This specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Avient Corp’s shares gained 10.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC): This banking products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.
Flushing Financial’s shares gained 14.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO): This technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Echo Global Logistics’ shares gained 15.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT): This company that distributes industrial products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
Applied Industrial Technologies’ shares gained 11.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
