Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 6th:

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG): This energy company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cheniere Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote

Cheniere Energy’s shares gained 30.8% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s rise of 15.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price

Cheniere Energy, Inc. price | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC): This company that engages in seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Price and Consensus

Ardmore Shipping Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ardmore Shipping Corporation Quote

Ardmore Shipping’s shares gained 30.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Price

Ardmore Shipping Corporation price | Ardmore Shipping Corporation Quote

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX): This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.8% over the last 60 days.

Aptinyx Inc. Price and Consensus

Aptinyx Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aptinyx Inc. Quote

Aptinyx’s shares gained 62.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Aptinyx Inc. Price

Aptinyx Inc. price | Aptinyx Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.