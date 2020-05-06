Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 6th:
Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG): This energy company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Cheniere Energy’s shares gained 30.8% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s rise of 15.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC): This company that engages in seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.
Ardmore Shipping’s shares gained 30.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Aptinyx Inc. (APTX): This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.8% over the last 60 days.
Aptinyx’s shares gained 62.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
