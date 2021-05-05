Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 5th:

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE): This company that engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bulk Shipping’s shares gained 30.8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB): This bank holding company for Great Western Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.5% over the last 60 days.

Great Western Bancorp’s shares gained 9.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC): This holding company for Hanmi Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

Hanmi Financial’s shares gained 6.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN): This company that manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

Huntsman’s shares gained 6.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

