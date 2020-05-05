Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 5th:

Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI): This company that designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Zynex’s shares gained 84.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500 growth 15.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Pluralsight, Inc. (PS): This company that provides a technology skill development solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

Pluralsight’s shares gained 58.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): This company that operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Gold Fields’ shares gained 47.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT): This clinical-stage gene therapy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Axovant Gene Therapies’ shares gained 28.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.