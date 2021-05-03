Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 3rd:

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE): This restaurant company and distributor of cheesecakes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.6% over the last 60 days.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Price and Consensus

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated price-consensus-chart | The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Quote

The Cheesecake Factory’s shares gained 6.9% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Price

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated price | The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Quote

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG): This diversified transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

Penske Automotive’s shares gained 6.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

BankUnited, Inc. (BKU): This bank holding company for BankUnited has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

BankUnited, Inc. Price and Consensus

BankUnited, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BankUnited, Inc. Quote

BankUnited’s shares gained 5.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

BankUnited, Inc. Price

BankUnited, Inc. price | BankUnited, Inc. Quote

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI): This regional insurance holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Quote

Selective Insurance’s shares gained 3.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Price

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. price | Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE): Free Stock Analysis Report



BankUnited, Inc. (BKU): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.