Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 29th:

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX): This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.

BioLineRx's shares gained 9.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV): This gold-bearing mineral resource exploration stage company, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Gold Standard’s shares gained 7.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX): This developer and provider of an enterprise cloud platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Nutanix's shares gained 25.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU): This company that is engaged in mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Alexco's shares gained 41% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

