Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 28th:

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI): This company that through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.5% over the last 60 days.

Cogent Communications’ shares gained 8.9% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT): This company that focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s shares gained 6.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX):This bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.5% over the last 60 days.

Veritex Holdings’ shares gained 5.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN): This innovative specialty retailer and wholesaler which offers a variety of lifestyle merchandise has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.2% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters’ shares gained 4.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

