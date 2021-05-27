Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 27th:

The Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE): This children's specialty apparel retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 78% over the last 60 days.

The Children's Place, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Children's Place, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Children's Place, Inc. Quote

The Children's Place’s shares gained 25.4% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Children's Place, Inc. Price

The Children's Place, Inc. price | The Children's Place, Inc. Quote

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT): This lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.2% over the last 60 days.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Quote

Boot Barn’s shares gained nearly 7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Price

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. price | Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Quote

TowneBank (TOWN):This company that provides retail and commercial banking services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23% over the last 60 days.

TowneBank Price and Consensus

TowneBank price-consensus-chart | TowneBank Quote

TowneBank’s shares gained 3.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

TowneBank Price

TowneBank price | TowneBank Quote

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB):This financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

NBT Bancorp Inc. Price and Consensus

NBT Bancorp Inc. price-consensus-chart | NBT Bancorp Inc. Quote

NBT Bancorp’s shares gained 1.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

NBT Bancorp Inc. Price

NBT Bancorp Inc. price | NBT Bancorp Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.