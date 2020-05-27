Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 27th:

Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI): This company that designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.

Energy Focus’ shares gained more than 100% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI): This company that distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

United Natural Foods’ shares gained 48.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON): This company that provides interactive fitness products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.5% over the last 60 days.

Peloton Interactive’s shares gained 31.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX): This molecular diagnostics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Co-Diagnostics’ shares gained 25.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

