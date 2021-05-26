Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 26th:

EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY): This owner and operator of dry bulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for dry bulk cargoes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

EuroDry’s shares gained 70.5% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Valvoline Inc. (VVV): This producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Valvoline’s shares gained 12.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI): This company that through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.5% over the last 60 days.

Cogent Communications’ shares gained 8.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK): This bank holding company for Northfield Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

Northfield Bancorp’s shares gained 1.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

