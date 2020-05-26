Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 26th:

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Kala Pharmaceuticals’ shares gained 39.4% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s gain of 6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN): This developer of components, subassemblies, head-worn and hand-held systems has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Kopin’s shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV): This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Minerva Neurosciences’ shares gained 74.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM): This producer of natural gas and crude oil has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days

Rayonier Advanced Materials’ shares gained more than 76.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

