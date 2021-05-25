Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 25th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 25th:

WESCO International, Inc. (WCC): This business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

WESCO’s shares gained 46.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE): This children's specialty apparel retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 78% over the last 60 days.

The Children's Place’s shares gained 24.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS): This independent exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Oasis Petroleum’s shares gained 22.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Transcat, Inc. (TRNS): This calibration and laboratory instrument services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Transcat’s shares gained 22.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

