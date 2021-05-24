Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 24th:

Target Corporation (TGT): This company that operates large-format general merchandise and food discount stores has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.

Target’s shares gained 10.5% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s decline of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI): This company that provides healthcare information technology solutions and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Computer Programs and Systems’ shares gained 8.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP): This leading independent manufacturer, distributor and marketer of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Standard Motor Products’ shares gained 5.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Copart, Inc. (CPRT): This global leader in online vehicle auctions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Copart’s shares gained 2.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

