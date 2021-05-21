Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 21st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 21st:
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): This freight transportation and integrated logistics services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest’s shares gained 9.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR): This company that designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.
Cornerstone Building Brands’ shares gained 18.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN): This animal health company that innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Elanco Animal Health’s shares gained 16.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Oshkosh Corporation (OSK): This company that designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.
Oshkosh’s shares gained 7.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
