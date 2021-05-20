Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 20th:

Vale S.A. (VALE): This mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

Vale’s shares gained 10.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s decline of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Owens Corning (OC): This leader in building materials systems and composite solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.

Owens Corning’s shares gained 9.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC): This company that together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Orion Engineered Carbons’ shares gained 9.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT): This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

BRT Apartments’ shares gained 1.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

