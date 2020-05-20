Markets

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 20th:

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN): This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Mersana's shares gained 9.6% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC): This designer and developer of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48% over the last 60 days.

InterDigital’s shares gained 17.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air's shares gained 56.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

