Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:

L Brands, Inc. (LB): This retailer of home fragrance products, body care products and more has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 days.

L Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

L Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | L Brands, Inc. Quote

L Brands’ shares gained 8.4% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

L Brands, Inc. Price

L Brands, Inc. price | L Brands, Inc. Quote

Macy's, Inc. (M): This omnichannel retail organization that operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote

Macy's shares gained 19.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Macy's, Inc. Price

Macy's, Inc. price | Macy's, Inc. Quote

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT): This tires and related products manufacturer and seller has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.4% over the last 60 days.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Price and Consensus

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company price-consensus-chart | The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Quote

Goodyear Tire’s shares gained 13.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Price

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company price | The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Quote

The Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE): This children's specialty apparel retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.1% over the last 60 days.

The Children's Place, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Children's Place, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Children's Place, Inc. Quote

Children's Place’s shares gained 27.0% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Children's Place, Inc. Price

The Children's Place, Inc. price | The Children's Place, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Childrens Place, Inc. (PLCE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Macys, Inc. (M): Free Stock Analysis Report



L Brands, Inc. (LB): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.