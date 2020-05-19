Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 19th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (AGFS): This company that provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.2% over the last 60 days.
AgroFresh Solutions’ shares gained 67.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500 growth of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI): This company that distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.1% over the last 60 days.
United Natural Foods’ shares gained 59.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ shares gained 40.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Syros Pharmaceuticals’ shares gained 12.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
