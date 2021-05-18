Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 18th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18th:
Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ): This local media and entertainment company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
Townsquare Media’s shares gained 31.9% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF): This global leader in transforming natural gas into nitrogen products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.3% over the last 60 days.
CF Industries’ shares gained 16.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN): This specialty finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.
Medallion Financial’s shares gained 15.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest Corp.’s shares gained 12.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
