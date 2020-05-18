Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18th:

Quidel Corporation (QDEL): This manufacturer of diagnostic testing solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Quidel’s shares gained 72.2% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s loss of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Energous Corporation (WATT): This provider of wire-free charging solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Energous’ shares gained 90.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR): This producer of natural gas and crude oil has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.

Gulfport Energy’s shares gained more than% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

