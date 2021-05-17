Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 17th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 17th:
Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): This designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.
Vista Outdoor’s shares gained 12.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT): This lifestyle retail chain has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Boot Barn’s shares gained 15.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL): This professional services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.
Jones Lang LaSalle’s shares gained 11.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.9% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Air’s shares gained 10% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
