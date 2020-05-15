Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 15th:

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO): This biopharma technology platform company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Halozyme Therapeutics’ shares gained 28.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500 growth 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. price | Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI): This company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.3% over the last 60 days.

IIVI Incorporated Price and Consensus

IIVI Incorporated price-consensus-chart | IIVI Incorporated Quote

II-VI’s shares gained 41.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

IIVI Incorporated Price

IIVI Incorporated price | IIVI Incorporated Quote

Kopin Corporation (KOPN): This company that invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Kopin Corporation Price and Consensus

Kopin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kopin Corporation Quote

Kopin’s shares gained 94.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kopin Corporation Price

Kopin Corporation price | Kopin Corporation Quote

MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP): This late-stage pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

MEI Pharma, Inc. Price and Consensus

MEI Pharma, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MEI Pharma, Inc. Quote

MEI Pharma’s shares gained 18.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

MEI Pharma, Inc. Price

MEI Pharma, Inc. price | MEI Pharma, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?

Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.