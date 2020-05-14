Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 14th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 14th:

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX): This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.1% over the last 60 days.

Aldeyra Therapeutics’ shares gained 35.1% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s rise of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM): This provider of software-as-a-service solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.7% over the last 60 days.

ChannelAdvisor’s shares gained 60.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (HTGM): This commercial stage life sciences company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ shares gained 23.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU): This developer of free-to-play mobile games has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Glu Mobile’s shares gained 54.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

