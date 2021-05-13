Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 13th:

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST): This manufacturer and seller of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

TimkenSteel Corp’s shares gained 20.3% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): This freight transportation and integrated logistics services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corp’s shares gained 11.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO): This technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Echo Global Logistics’ shares gained 5.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cabot Corporation (CBT): This specialty chemicals and performance materials company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Cabot Corp’s shares gained 12.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

