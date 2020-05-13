Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 13th:

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN): This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

Mersana's shares gained 8.1% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC): This designer and developer of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48% over the last 60 days.

InterDigital’s shares gained 16.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

IVERIC's shares gained 14.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB): This life science company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

Solid Biosciences' shares gained 13.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

