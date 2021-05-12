Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW): This company that engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas propertieshasa Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.3% over the last 60 days.

SilverBow Resources Inc. Price and Consensus

SilverBow Resources Inc. price-consensus-chart | SilverBow Resources Inc. Quote

SilverBow Resources’ shares gained 79.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SilverBow Resources Inc. Price

SilverBow Resources Inc. price | SilverBow Resources Inc. Quote

United States Steel Corporation (X): This integrated steel producerhas a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.9% over the last 60 days.

United States Steel Corporation Price and Consensus

United States Steel Corporation price-consensus-chart | United States Steel Corporation Quote

United States Steel’s shares gained 35.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

United States Steel Corporation Price

United States Steel Corporation price | United States Steel Corporation Quote

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH): This international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty products supplierhas a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 14% over the last 60 days.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Quote

Sally Beauty Holdings’ shares gained 15.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Price

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. price | Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Quote

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI): This bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.1% over the last 60 days.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ shares gained nearly 9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Price

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. price | Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



United States Steel Corporation (X): Free Stock Analysis Report



SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.