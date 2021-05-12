Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 12th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:
SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW): This company that engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas propertieshasa Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.3% over the last 60 days.
SilverBow Resources Inc. Price and Consensus
SilverBow Resources Inc. price-consensus-chart | SilverBow Resources Inc. Quote
SilverBow Resources’ shares gained 79.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
SilverBow Resources Inc. Price
SilverBow Resources Inc. price | SilverBow Resources Inc. Quote
United States Steel Corporation (X): This integrated steel producerhas a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.9% over the last 60 days.
United States Steel Corporation Price and Consensus
United States Steel Corporation price-consensus-chart | United States Steel Corporation Quote
United States Steel’s shares gained 35.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
United States Steel Corporation Price
United States Steel Corporation price | United States Steel Corporation Quote
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH): This international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty products supplierhas a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 14% over the last 60 days.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Quote
Sally Beauty Holdings’ shares gained 15.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Price
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. price | Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Quote
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI): This bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.1% over the last 60 days.
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ shares gained nearly 9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Price
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. price | Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?
Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
United States Steel Corporation (X): Free Stock Analysis Report
SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW): Free Stock Analysis Report
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.