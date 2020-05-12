Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 12th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:
Cellectis S.A. (CLLS): This clinical stage biotechnological company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
Cellectis' shares gained 54.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Chegg, Inc. (CHGG): This operator of direct-to-student learning platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.
Chegg’s shares gained 60.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.
IVERIC's shares gained 22.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR): This audio technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70% over the last 60 days.
Turtle Beach's shares gained 50% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
