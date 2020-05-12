Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:

Cellectis S.A. (CLLS): This clinical stage biotechnological company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

Cellectis SA Price and Consensus

Cellectis SA price-consensus-chart | Cellectis SA Quote

Cellectis' shares gained 54.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cellectis SA Price

Cellectis SA price | Cellectis SA Quote

Chegg, Inc. (CHGG): This operator of direct-to-student learning platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Chegg Inc Price and Consensus

Chegg Inc price-consensus-chart | Chegg Inc Quote

Chegg’s shares gained 60.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Chegg Inc Price

Chegg Inc price | Chegg Inc Quote

IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

IVERIC bio Inc Price and Consensus

IVERIC bio Inc price-consensus-chart | IVERIC bio Inc Quote

IVERIC's shares gained 22.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

IVERIC bio Inc Price

IVERIC bio Inc price | IVERIC bio Inc Quote

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR): This audio technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70% over the last 60 days.

Turtle Beach Corporation Price and Consensus

Turtle Beach Corporation price-consensus-chart | Turtle Beach Corporation Quote

Turtle Beach's shares gained 50% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Turtle Beach Corporation Price

Turtle Beach Corporation price | Turtle Beach Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.